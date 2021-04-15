Surprise: Here's 14 minutes of deleted scenes from the Warcraft movie

The Warcraft movie was not very good, but it was fascinating. Seeing characters and locations players have explored for 16 years brought to life was pretty cool, even if the script was a mess. And now we have a slightly bigger window into that world in the form of 14 minutes of deleted scenes that the Warcraft movie Twitter account just randomly dropped today .

Don't get too excited. These deleted scenes were deleted for a reason and a few of them are obviously unfinished and sporting visible green screens or early renders of Warcraft's CG graphics. But they do flesh out several character arcs and give us some more tasty shots of famous Azerothian locales like the dwarven city of Ironforge. Also there's a scene where Lothar is given a gun as a present and, having never seen one before, immediately stares down its barrel while his finger grips the trigger. Even if you didn't like the movie, it's worth skimming through these deleted scenes.

Seeing them, though, definitely stirs up some old emotions I had about the movie. I've never actually finished it despite starting it multiple times—it was just too boring—but I respect what a challenge is must've been for director Duncan Jones to make it all work. Warcraft is inherently a little goofy and cartoony and that's a hard line to walk while also making a big, epic fantasy film. Along with everyone else, I was disappointed to learn that Duncan Jones' plans for a trilogy probably would happen , even though the film was still a box-office slam dunk that made $433 million.

Maybe one day Blizzard will revisit the idea of adapting its games to film, but for now we'll just have to watch these 14 minutes of deleted scenes.