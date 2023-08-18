Superfan rebuilds several fully-functioning slices of Destiny 2 in Minecraft—complete with two working Strike missions

It feels like you can make almost anything in Minecraft these days—the whole map of Fallout: New Vegas? Sure, why not. A whole custom D&D module? Just do it. Both officially licensed creations and fan-works are getting scarily good, and this latest stealth-drop from a Destiny 2 disciple keeps that trend going strong.

Posted on the Destiny 2 subreddit yesterday, user tinyrottedpig casually revealed that they've been developing a working recreation of the game—and it's some really impressive stuff. "I love Minecraft and Destiny 2 and wanted to combine both," writes tinyrottedpig. "I have reconstructed a massive portion of the original four locations from The Red War, using hours of footage found online."

They bury the lede here, though—tinyrottedpig hasn't just resurrected some vaulted areas from the game, though the scope of those is definitely impressive. They've also transferred an armoury of weapons, enemies, and two whole Strike missions—The Insight Terminus and The Pyramidion. Here's a clip of them tackling a boss. They also showed off one of the exotics they've transferred, the Two-Tailed Fox, which you can watch a clip of below:

The thread's deservedly garnered over 2,000 upvotes, and some flabbergasted comments at how dedicated this superfan is. User 1socot1p0p0 asks, "Man are you alright?" to which tinyrotted pig ominously responds: "I think I have a sleeper agent code in my head telling me to like Destiny."

This isn't the first time you've been able to play some Destiny 2 in Minecraft—back in May, the Vow of the Disciple raid was transformed into blocks by builder Jp Creations and Destiny 2 youtuber Toidi. But this is all one person, quietly whittling away the hours for months before surfacing from their cave with a ton of custom weapons, enemy types, and a fully-functioning server.

As for future updates, tinyrottedpig has some plans: "For the moment I intend to add more gear and round out the progression, maybe add a few extra zones to the locations as none of them are fully complete, once I have the time I will probably add more activities."

Things have been a little rocky over in Destiny 2 land lately, with a poorly-received state of the game blog leading to a change in development pacing, plus a straight-up admission that the post shouldn't have been released. If you want to get away from all the finger-pointing and community outrage, then blasting through some strikes in Minecraft doesn't sound like a bad idea. Maybe you can build a game with better vibes.