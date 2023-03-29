D&D is coming to Minecraft

Minecraft is getting Dungeons & Dragons DLC. Revealed during the D&D Direct livestream on Tuesday, the DLC pack will include themed tilesets, locations, enemies, and a ten-hour narrative adventure set in the Forgotten Realms.

The tilesets aren't just fantasy stuff: They include the actual objects used to play D&D: books, dice, board games, and even a DM screen to keep pesky players' eyes off the rolls (I'm particularly fond of the pizza box they included in the trailer).

On the fantasy side, "five iconic Forgotten Realms locations" are included, two of which are Candlekeep and Icewind Dale, and there's clearly a shot of the Underdark there as well. Players will be able to play as a barbarian, paladin, wizard, or rogue on an adventure that allows them to "customize their characters' stats and roll 20-sided dice to determine how to proceed in fully-voiced dialogue."

Also included are lots of classic Dungeons and Dragons beasties. Displacer beasts, beholders, gelatinous cubes, and mimics all make appearances (why is it always mimics?).

If you're a fan of playing D&D on the tabletop, they've also released a Monstrous Compendium on D&D Beyond (opens in new tab) that features critters from the Minecraft universe, like Creepers and Endermen.

The DLC pack is due out soon and requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to run.