Every Summer Game Fest trailer and announcement from the 2022 show

With E3 cancelled this year, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest has once again attempted to fill the expo's shoes by collecting a bunch of big game announcements into one handy livestream. This year's showcase didn't really have any big studio mind-blowers (not any that weren't leaked hours ahead, anyway), which we were told not to expect anyhow. Keighley couldn't exactly reveal Elden Ring two years in a row, but there were other first reveals and long-awaited announcements.

If you missed it, you can still watch the trailers, world exclusives, and celebrity talking heads in the archived stream (opens in new tab).

If you just want the patch notes version of the show, however, we've got you covered. Here's every trailer, demo, and announcement from the 2022 Summer Game Fest:

The big gameplay videos

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Campaign mission reveal | Launches on October 28

The Callisto Protocol

Gameplay reveal | Launches on December 2

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Boss fight gameplay | Launches on June 30

Demos you can play now

Big livestreamed showcases are mostly about trailers and announcements, but a few of the games in the Summer Game Fest have demos you can play right now. Here are the games from the show you can actually try out:

Metal: Hellsinger ( Demo ) - Metal rhythm shooter - Steam, Xbox, PlayStation

Metal rhythm shooter - Steam, Xbox, PlayStation Boss Factory - Saints Row's character creator - Epic Store

- Saints Row's character creator - Epic Store Midnight Fight Express (Demo) - Top-down beat 'em up - Steam

Every Summer Game Fest trailer

Street Fighter 6

Guile character reveal | Launches in 2023

Aliens Dark Descent

Trailer reveal | Launches in 2023

Flashback 2

First reveal | Launches winter 2022

Witchfire

Trailer reveal | Early Access soon

Fort Solis

First reveal trailer

Routine

Re-reveal trailer

Outriders Worldslayer

Launches June 30 | Endgame reveal on June 10

Fall Guys

Goes free to play on June 21

Stormgate

First reveal | Beta in 2023

Highwater

Trailer reveal | Launches 2022

American Arcadia

Trailer reveal

Goat Sim 3

First reveal | Launches fall 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns

New trailer reveal | Launches October 7

Neon White

New trailer reveal | Launches June 16

Midnight Fight Express

Release date trailer | Launches August 23

Warframe - The Duviri Paradox

Teaser trailer | Gameplay reveal on July 16

Honkai Star Rail

Teaser trailer

Zenless Zone Zero

New trailer reveal

TMNT Shredder's Revenge

Release date trailer | Launches June 16

Super People

New trailer reveal | Final beta August 17

Humankind

Cultures of Latin America trailer | Coming to consoles November 4

One Piece Odyssey

New trailer reveal | Launches 2022

Soul Hackers 2

New trailer reveal | Launches August 26

Metal: Hellsinger

Trailer reveal | Demo available | Launches September 15

Nightingale

New gameplay trailer

Saints Row

Character creator reveal | Launches August 23

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

New trailer reveal | Launches September 13

Layers of Fears

First reveal | Launches in 2023

Gotham Knights

New trailer reveal | Launches October 25

The Quarry

Launch trailer | Launches June 10

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PS5 and PC, a fact which leaked before the Summer Game Fest, and was confirmed during the show. We also saw some The Last of Us HBO show production shots, and a bit of concept for the standalone Last of Us multiplayer spin-off that's on the way. We'll hear more about that next year.