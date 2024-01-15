Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League final system requirements demand an SSD but are otherwise pretty light

Rocksteady has dropped the final PC system requirements for the soon-to-be-live Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and on the whole they're pretty light—although if you still haven't upgraded to an SSD, now might be the time.

The SSD requirement even at the minimum spec isn't as surprising as it used to be—they're pretty ubiquitous these days—and frankly, I'd guess that you could probably still get by in Suicide Squad with a standard HDD, as long as you don't mind long loading waits and occasional mid-game hitches.

On the other hand, the performance boost is substantial (trust me, once you've spent some time using an SSD, you will never go back) and they're big and cheap enough these days to be an easy upgrade choice.

(Also note that "probably still get by" is by no means official Rocksteady or PC Gamer policy, nor is it borne of personal experience. I think of it as a bit like bombing through snow drifts in an old Honda Civic: It'll probably be fine.)

Anyway, to the numbers:

Minimum (1080p/30 fps,minimum graphics preset):

CPU: Intel i5 8400K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

RAM: 16GB dual channel

Storage: SSD required

Minimum (1080p/60 fps, minimum graphics preset):

CPU: Intel i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB dual channel

Storage: SSD required

Recommended (1440p/60 fps, medium graphics preset):

CPU: Intel i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB dual channel

Storage: SSD required

Ultra (4K/60 fps, high graphics present):

CPU: Intel i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

RAM: 16GB dual channel

Storage: SSD required

One thing you might notice is that Rocksteady's specs don't say how much of that SSD space Suicide Squad will require. According to the Steam page it'll eat up 65GB, which should be accurate—the requirements on the page otherwise comport with Rocksteady's tweet—but I've reached out to confirm, just in case.

For those curious, Suicide Squad is not currently verified for the Steam Deck: A few people on Reddit say they took it for a spin on the Deck during Suicide Squad beta testing and it was okay, but much like my HDD musings, if you want to be sure you'd best wait for official word.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to come out on February 2.