Succubus is an action-oriented Agony spin-off coming to Steam

The team behind ludicrous survival horror game Agony has a new action-oriented spin-off in the works. Dubbed Succubus, it follows the nominal Succubus (who appeared in Agony) as she traipses around hell getting revenge on Baphomet. This revenge will take the form of brutal hand-to-hand violence.

According to a press release received by DSO Gaming, Succubus will feature combat using "weapons and pyrokinesis", an expandable skill tree, boss fights and "a system of weapons and armor that affect a player's statistics". In other words, don't expect to feel quite as disempowered as you did while playing Agony.

Here's the plot breakdown, as per Youtube. "With the disappearance of the legitimate rulers of Hell, the remaining demons recognized Nimrod as their ruler, because he was the only soul who could dominate the mind of the mighty Beast. By raising his new empire from the corpses of sinners, the new king, along with his new queen Succubus, managed to control the chaos left by the former rulers.

"The new title didn't fit the Succubus. The life of luxury and walking on rugs sewn from the skins of martyrs was not for her though, and so she has chosen a life in the wilderness of Hell. During her travels, the new queen meets the powerful Baphomet who, together with his army, is going to get the soul of Nimrod. Captured, maimed and betrayed by her own species, the Succubus is left with only one goal that matters – revenge!"

The game has no release window as yet, but it's coming to Steam. The typically evil trailer is embedded below: