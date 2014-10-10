Styx: Master of Shadows gameplay video — our first impressions

Styx: Master of Shadows has been getting some attention since it released on Steam earlier this week—turns out, there's a hunger for new PC stealth games. We'll have a review next week, but in the meantime, I recorded the first couple areas to see what kind of stealth we're looking at.

It's a lot of the usual: crouch walk to be silent, avoid guards who walk in set paths, put out torches to stay in the shadows, hide bodies, and so on, with a few of its own tricks including a way to barf up a disposable clone. After I made it past the basic tutorial puzzles, I was happy to find that it opened up into a big area I could explore (very carefully) while using my stealth tools however I wanted. I overcame the challenge pretty easily, but I also didn't poke around the level much—and I'm certain it gets harder. We'll let you know once our reviewer has finished playing.