Stunning stealth game A Plague Tale: Innocence is getting a photo mode

Stealthy action adventure game A Plague Tale: Innocence looks stunning, and you'll be able to capture its full beauty in a new photo mode that's coming later this month.

Asobo Studio's creative director David Dedeine made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. He also revealed that a vinyl for the soundtrack would be available "soon".

Thank you so much for your love and support! Our Creative Director David has some interesting news for you 😉. Did someone say "photo mode"? pic.twitter.com/zDx0K4DTT5June 13, 2019

"Visually beautiful and emotionally affecting thanks to strong characters" was how Malindy's 72/100 review described the game, in which you play a 15-year-old girl sheltering her younger brother from the Inquisition. A photo mode won't fix its main problems—a lack of enemy variety makes it feel samey—but it's a good excuse to jump back in and snap its gorgeous world.