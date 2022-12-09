Street Fighter 6 release date set for June

Audio player loading…

Street Fighter 6 (opens in new tab) will release on June 2, 2023. The date leaked just prior to The Game Awards today, and was then confirmed by a new trailer which aired during the awards' preshow.

The trailer, which can be seen in the tweet (opens in new tab) embedded below, also shows off the first Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP gameplay.

At not-quite-E3 earlier this year, Wes was able to play a build of Street Fighter 6, and came away impressed: "Capcom is finally ahead of the competition," he said.

One notable introduction in Street Fighter 6 is a new meter, called Drive, which starts full and can be spent on special move and attacks. If you empty the Drive meter entirely, you have to entirely refill it to use it again, which complicates decisions about how aggressively to spend it in a hopefully interesting way.

It's visually exciting, too, with splashes of colorful ink splattering through the midground as the fighters pull off specials. That flashiness contrasts nicely with the somewhat moodier look of the upcoming Tekken 8 (opens in new tab), which we expect to see at this year's Game Awards, too.

A Street Fighter 6 beta is running from December 16-19; head here for details on how to get in. After the last closed beta, which saw people selling access codes, Capcom's locking things down a bit tighter. But if you were in that first beta, you'll automatically gain access to this one.