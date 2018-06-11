Stormland trailer shows robot exploration in VR at the PC Gaming Show 2018

Oculus is one of the sponsors of the PC Gaming Show.

Sunset Overdrive and Ratchet and Clank developers Insomniac are teaming up with Oculus Studios to make an open world VR game called Stormland. The team promises that you'll get to "journey through an ever-changing cloudscape to augment yourself and save your friends," and you can see some of that in the new trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show 2018.

The trailer shows the player flying over clouds, scaling a cliff face and exchanging fire with some nasty bots. It's one of the most ambitious VR games we've seen so far, and will even feature co-op in "Stormland raids" and shared missions you can complete "for the benefit of android gardeners everywhere."

You can find out more on the official Stormland site.