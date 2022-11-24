Stop everything: 4K OLED and RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop now just $1,149 at Newegg

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | $2,199 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $1049.01) (opens in new tab)

This is an absolutely stellar deal. For the price of some RTX 3060 laptops, you can net an RTX 3070 Ti, a high-end up-to-date Intel CPU, plenty of RAM and storage, and all packed into a chassis that we've been fans of for a long time. It's billed as more of a creator laptop, as an Nvidia Studio laptop, and that's what we've always used these laptops for on-team. Hence the 4K resolution. But you could still game at high-res on this machine with the spec it delivers. Remember to add the "ZIP11" code at checkout to get the final 11% off the list price.

Rumour has it Black Friday deals ain't for real. Somebody clearly forgot to tell Newegg, because it's offering the awesome Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 complete with no less than a fuggin' 4K OLED screen and Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti mobile graphics, oh and an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, for just $1,149. That can't be for real. And yet, it is, people. It really is.

The Aero 5 is a classic 15.6-inch laptop with a compact footprint thanks to 3mm bezels on three sides of the display. Not just any display, but a bona fide, gen-u-ine OLED panel with eight million pixels. Overkill for a laptop? Maybe, but we doubt anyone is complaining. It's not as if at this price point you can blame the OLED panel for making the Aero 5 overly expensive.

The panel is both DisplayHDR 400 True Black and Pantone certified and socks out 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. A desktop monitor with those specs would cost about as much as this entire laptop. And of course thanks to OLED tech, you're getting IPS-spanking pixel response.

Some, of course, would argue that 4K is a bit much for a mere RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU. But thanks to the magic that is DLSS upscaling, that's no longer true. The one slight demerit from the Aero 5's scorebook is that the panel only runs at 60Hz. So, this isn't the best choice for serious esports.

For everyone else, it's absolutely stellar. Further specs include 16GB of RAM and no less than a PCIe Gen 4 1TB SSD. For connectivity there's both Thunderbolt 4 and Wifi 6E, along with USB Type-C mini DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. Oh, and that 14-core, 4.7GHz Intel Core i7 12700H.

As if all that wasn't comprehensive enough, this thing even has a 99Whr battery, which is the biggest allowed for use on planes by US aviation authorities. It really is a bonkers amount of laptop for the money. This could turn out to be the Black Friday gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) of 2022.

