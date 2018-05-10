Stock up on indies in Devolver Digital's weekend Steam sale

Indie connoisseur Devolver Digital is holding a massive sale on Steam this weekend. Dozens of the publisher's best games are up to 90 percent off through Monday, May 14. I've highlighted some of the best deals below, and you can browse the full catalog here .

If you're looking for something a little more offbeat, have a look at Omnibus ( $2 at 80 percent off ), Hatoful Boyfriend ( $5 at 84 percent off ), Always Sometimes Monsters ( $2 at 80 percent off ), The Red Strings Club ( $10 at 33 percent off ), Minit ( $9 at 10 percent off ) or Absolver ( $15 at 50 percent off ). The newly released Swords of Ditto is also in the sale ( $16 at 20 percent off ), and Chris quite liked that one judging from his 79/100 review .