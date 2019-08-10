SteamWorld Quest gets extra difficulty mode and new game plus in free update

Deckbuilding RPG SteamWorld Quest's latest free update is a biggie, adding a new game plus, a new difficulty setting, a cache of artwork and the complete soundtrack.

The difficulty mode, called Legend Remix, is only available in new game plus. It's the hardest way to play, with tougher enemies and some "gameplay twists of its own", although the team didn't specify what those twists were in the video announcing the update, above.

If you launch a new game plus you'll get to keep most of your cards and items, although your characters will be reset. Once you unlock them, you'll get access to all their cards from your previous run.

The new artwork comes in its own gallery that houses concept art and illustrations, and you can now use a jukebox to listen to the game's entire soundtrack.

The update also fixes bugs, increases merchants' item stock, and balances numerous cards. I'm not entirely sure it deserves the "SteamWorld Quest 2.0" tag that the devs have given it, but it's certainly substantial enough to warrant booting the RPG up again.

Image & Form Games has knocked 20% off the price of the game to coincide with the update's release, which is the first sale since a 15% launch discount in May. I haven't yet played it but I've heard good things, and I'm a huge fan of the other SteamWorld games, which span multiple genres.

