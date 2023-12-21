The 2023 Steam Winter Sale delivers the first-ever discount on Baldur's Gate 3

By Andy Chalk
published

It's also time to cast your vote for the 2023 Steam Awards.

The big year-ender is here, as the 2023 Steam Winter Sale is now underway. And you know what that means: Deep discounts on thousands of games, free stickers, and the start of voting for the 2023 Steam Awards.

We'll have a proper roundup o' reduced-price recommendations after we've had a chance to see what's marked down, but in the meantime there's no overlooking that Baldur's Gate 3 is on sale, and I reckon that's not a bad place to start. It's not a huge discount, just 10% which drops the price to $54/£45/€54, but hey, it's cheaper than it was. (And in case you somehow missed it, it's a great game.) 

If browsing is your thing (and given the sheer enormity of Steam sales, it better be), you'll get a daily free Steam sticker for diving into any category page while the sale is live.

The 2023 Steam Winter Sale runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 4, 2024, but voting in the Steam Awards closes a couple days earlier, on January 2, when the winners will be announced.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments