The 2023 Steam Winter Sale delivers the first-ever discount on Baldur's Gate 3

The big year-ender is here, as the 2023 Steam Winter Sale is now underway. And you know what that means: Deep discounts on thousands of games, free stickers, and the start of voting for the 2023 Steam Awards.

We'll have a proper roundup o' reduced-price recommendations after we've had a chance to see what's marked down, but in the meantime there's no overlooking that Baldur's Gate 3 is on sale, and I reckon that's not a bad place to start. It's not a huge discount, just 10% which drops the price to $54/£45/€54, but hey, it's cheaper than it was. (And in case you somehow missed it, it's a great game.)

If browsing is your thing (and given the sheer enormity of Steam sales, it better be), you'll get a daily free Steam sticker for diving into any category page while the sale is live.

The 2023 Steam Winter Sale runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 4, 2024, but voting in the Steam Awards closes a couple days earlier, on January 2, when the winners will be announced.