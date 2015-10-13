Steam sneaks in a Stealth Sale

There is at this very moment a Steam sale going on. You probably didn't know about it, but that's OK, because it's a stealth sale—the Steam Stealth Sale.

It's not the biggest sale in the history of Steam, but there are some good deals to be had, especially if you're looking to catch up on games you may have missed. Outlast is $5, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut is $4, Stealth Inc 2 is $5, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is $3, Gunpoint is $2, Monaco is $2, and on it goes. Lots of Assassin's Creed stuff is on sale too, and the whole of the Thief series, including the last one that isn't exactly beloved. (Although if you do want to give it a shot, it's on for $8, so now would be the time.)

Obviously, "stealth" doesn't just characterize the way this sale crept up on us, but also the nature of the games involved. There are a few outliers—Blood Dragon? Really?—but broadly speaking, the theme here is one of doing things quietly and cleanly, like a pro. It can be a slower way of doing things, but sometimes it's a nice change from blowing holes in everything that moves. The Steam Stealth Sale runs until October 16.