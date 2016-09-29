Steam now selling skins and hardware accessories for your Steam Controller

Listen closely, do you hear that? It's the sound of Valve ever-so-quietly introducing a range of custom skins and accessories for its Steam Controller and Steam Link hardware in the Steam store.

There are four skins available for the Steam Controller, three of which are themed for Counter Strike: Global Offensive. They include a gray camo design, blue camo, and a blue/orange theme. There's also a blue/white Aperture Laboratories skin. Each one runs $10, though they're marked down 30 percent to $7 until October 3.

You can also add a piece of flair to your Steam Link with any of three available CSGO skins, also $10 a pop and currently marked down to $7. Your options there include gray camo, blue camo, and blue/orange.

Outside of skins, Steam now offers a accessories for your Steam Controller. One of them is a carrying case to store your controller, wireless receiver, wireless extender, and a pair of AA batteries. It runs for $20 though is on sale for $14 for the weekend.

The other two accessories include a custom battery door with a spot to store your wireless receiver ($10, marked down to $7), and a replacement (or spare) wireless receiver ($13, marked down to $9).