Steam Deck-friendly Windows Handheld Mode shown off in leaked Microsoft Hackathon vid

A recent video leak shows Microsoft has been working on ways to improve Windows functionality on handheld PC devices such as the Steam Deck. At least, it has been encouraging developers to come up with experimental ways to get Windows to play nice on handheld devices (opens in new tab) (via Windows Central (opens in new tab)).

There are a few reasons we've been sticking with SteamOS when it comes to the Steam Deck (opens in new tab), not least due to the lack of full driver support for Microsoft OS. There are weird little bugs that crop up when using Windows on a handheld, too, not to mention the gaming performance on Windows is hardly comparable to playing through the SteamOS. Still, it looks like Microsoft is on the case, at least when it comes to the UI side of things.

Our Dave is of the opinion that jamming Windows onto the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) frankly robs it of its soul. But imagine a handheld Windows gaming mode that meant you could have all the familiar comforts of a Windows device, a lighter footprint, and a smooth controller-based gaming experience. That would be the dream.

The leaked video gives a "rough and ready overview" of a Microsoft Hackathon project from September last year covering a potential dedicated Windows Handheld Mode. The company's Hackathons are internal events where employees can play around with different projects that aren't necessarily part of their day-to-day work.

If this leaked project is anything to go by, that vision could be less far-fetched than we imagined, though it's going to need a great deal of support in order to take off.

In the video, the developer explains the project initially set out to focus on the following issues with using Windows on a handheld:

Controller support outside of Steam apps and games

Games having trouble interpreting the display type

Games and/or Windows components have trouble accessing the VRAM

Touch keyboard on Windows is 'very odd' and maybe meant for portrait devices

Non-optimised UI elements for handheld

Drawing inspiration from a Handheld Sprint lead by Dorothy Feng around all the things Windows could benefit from in a handheld mode, the developer mentions the potential for controller navigated keyboard input, an expanded taskbar for easier touch interactions, and that they would be working with developers to get Steam Deck control support working globally in Windows.

The developer also talks about incorporating the Gaming Shell project by senior Microsoft software engineer, Hayden McAfee, to make launching games much simpler on handheld.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In its current form, the video explains there's now a working onboarding process—where drivers and services are installed on setup—as well as Steam Deck controller support, and a good foundation for a launcher that can switch between games and stores.

The vid goes on to explain that they are still looking into alternative Deck control drivers, suitable touch keyboard, UI scaling, and a few more "definitely achievable" goals. There's no specific mention of improvements in gaming performance, though the hope is that better driver support will improve things in that respect.

My guess is that we're going to see a lot of support for the project, and the more support it gets the more likely it is that the project will be adopted by Microsoft. And with mainstream PC companies jumping onboard the handheld gaming wagon, such as Asus with its bizarrely revealed ROG Ally device (opens in new tab), there will likely be some pressure from manufacturers, too.