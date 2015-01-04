Steam Client Beta update adds FPS counter to overlay

Time to pack away your FPS counter add-ons because Steam now has one built in, provided you've opted in to the Steam Client Beta. The counter is now available in the client beta overlay as part of a January 2 update, meaning you're able to monitor framerate stats without having to fuss around with third party software.

There are other less exciting fixes and tweaks introduced with the new update as well. Peruse them all below:

General

Reduced CPU usage when drawing animated images or videos

Fixed video playback performance regression on Mac OS X and Linux

Added FPS counter to Steam Overlay

Fixed reloading settings values in the Steam Overlay

Broadcast

Improved capture performance in D3D9 games

Improved audio/video synchronization

Improved automatically adjusting video encoding bit rate when a change in available upload bandwidth is detected

Fixed opening the broadcast watch page from client UI (friends list, invite chat message, etc.) in the Steam Overlay

Improved capture performance in OpenGL games when hardware support is enabled on machines with newer Nvidia GPUs

Added first time use and other UI to Big Picture mode

Fixed first friend invite to a broadcast sometimes getting dropped

While most other major gaming platforms were experiencing downtime due to DDoS attacks, Steam managed to break its peak concurrent user record on January 1 with more than 8.4 million users logged in at once.