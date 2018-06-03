State of Decay 2 just received a 20GB patch

State of Decay 2, the new zombie apocalypse survival simulator from Undead Labs and Microsoft, has just been updated to version 1.2 with a hefty 20GB patch. As well as increased stability, improved networking interactions, and no more out of memory crashes it promises a variety of specific fixes to various problems. "Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick" for instance, as well as "Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing". You can read full patch notes on the official website.

According to studio head Jeff Strain, "This patch today is just the beginning — we have big plans for State of Decay 2, and we’re humbled and appreciative to you for giving us the opportunity to make those big plans happen."

Our reviewer Tom Hatfield enjoyed State of Decay 2, but did run into some bugs. As he wrote, "The first sign of trouble is the ‘get me unstuck’ command on the menu, and sure enough I ended up abandoning two different cars because I got them wedged on the scenery, while a third developed a strange tendency to flicker in and out of existence until repaired. None of these issues were game-breaking for me, but they did mean losing a six-seater armoured truck I’d invested a lot of resources in."