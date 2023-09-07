Starfield needs a spaceship sharing feature, stat

It's barely been a week since players first got their hands on Starfield and the internet is already flooded with awesome custom Starfield spaceship builds. We've seen the Hallway Ship (it's very long), the Borg Cube (it's very cube), and plenty of classic sci-fi send-ups like Serenity, the Normandy, and the Millenium Falcon have been constructed out of Starfield's ship parts by imaginative players.

My personal favorites are from Reddit poster SP7R, who made the magnificent Magic School Bus ship you see above. But best of all is this amazing recreation of Futurama's Planet Express ship . Somehow that curvy cartoony beauty translates perfectly into Starfield's modular snap-together ship system in a way I never would have expected. I love that green machine!

But more than that, I want that green machine. I want that Planet Express ship in my game. Sure, SP7R was nice enough to include a step-by-step video tutorial so people can create their own Planet Express ships, but I'm far, far too lazy to build and color it myself.

Maybe I've been spoiled by games like Teardown and Besiege, which have workshops where you can click a button and import someone else's creations into your game and be playing with them seconds later. But that's precisely what I want for Starfield, and I'm sure I'm not alone. There should—nay, must—be a feature added to Starfield so we can import and export ships.

I feel pretty confident this will happen eventually—there are already hundreds of Starfield mods , after all, and it didn't take modders long to come up with a way for Fallout 4 players to share settlement blueprints . But it doesn't feel fair to saddle modders with this responsibility—not when I'm already expecting them to fix the UI and the inventory system.

So, Bethesda, how 'bout it? Will you add a ship-sharing feature? Immediately, if at all possible? Thanks. I'm dying to cruise the galaxy in a Planet Express ship, and I'm definitely not going to build one myself.