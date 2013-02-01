StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm trailer previews main menu changes, social features

Considering its hive-minded nature, it's appropriate that Blizzard wants the Zerg-flavored expansion to StarCraft II to grow and iterate on the game's community communication systems. In an overview video, Community Manager Kevin "Cloaken" Johnson walks through the expansion's simplified main menu, a couple new social-oriented features, and the previously revealed clan support .

As the dreadlocked Kerrigan continually flexes with psionic energy in the background, Johnson shows the one-click navigation to custom games and quick access to chat channels and joined groups. Making its video debut is Blizzard's Players Near You feature which notifies you whenever another player on your local network hops into Swarm.

StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm cancels burrow on March 12. Intern/part-time Zerg empress T.J. Hafer recently got some claws-on time with a few campaign missions.