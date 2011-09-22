Star Wars: The Old Republic guilds can now choose allies and enemies

The Old Republic's release date is still clouded by the Dark Side of the Force, but we've been able to form guilds for months. Now, Massively report that the ominously named "Phase 2: Alignment" stage is now underway, letting each guild ally or declare animosity with up three others.

Bioware detail the system on The Old Republic site . "Now a guild leader, along with members who have the proper permissions, can select up to three guilds as either Allies or Adversaries, depending on their faction affiliation. Qualifying guilds that are marked as Allies and Adversaries of other guilds will have the highest chance of being placed in the game together, allowing these guilds to coexist on the same server." So that's nice.

If you're based in the US, then you can still join the Coconut Monkeys PC Gamer group , and if you're in Europe, you can sign up with the Mint Imperials . We will be commencing "Phase 2: Kill all rebel scum" when ToR finally comes out.