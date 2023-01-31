Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just got delayed, but not by much

Audio player loading…

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed into April, studio Respawn has confirmed today. Initially set to release on March 17, the sequel to the well-received 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will now arrive on April 28.

It's not a huge delay, with the new release date landing only six weeks after the initial one. In his announcement, game director Stig Asmussen attributes the delay to the usual need for further polish. "Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games," the statement reads .

"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmERJanuary 31, 2023

The shift moves Survivor out of a relatively quiet month into another: It'll no longer compete directly with Resident Evil 4 Remake, but April will also see the release of Minecraft Legends and Dead Island 2. Granted, those games probably have more to worry about.