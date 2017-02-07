Star Wars Humble Bundle 3 has Shadows of the Empire, Force Unleashed, and a sweet t-shirt

The Star Wars Humble Bundle 3 is a seams-bursting collection of intergalactic delights, beginning for as little as $1 for four Star Wars classics: Knights of the Old Republic, X-Wing Alliance, X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter: Balance of Power (that's the story-based expansion), and the Galactic Battlegrounds Saga package, which includes the base game and the Clone Campaigns expansion. But wait!

Beat the average purchase price, which is currently a little over $8, and you'll also get Battlefront 2, Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Starfighter, Knights of the Old Republic 2, and Rebel Assault 1 and 2. Move the slider up to $14 and you can add The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition (which I really didn't think was very good, but apparently I'm in the minority on that), The Force Unleashed 2, Rogue Squadron 3D, Empire At War: Gold Pack, and for the first time ever on Humble, Shadows of the Empire, the 1996 shooter starring Dash Rendar.

And finally, for $35 (or more, if you're feeling charitable), you'll also receive a very swanky X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter t-shirt in the mail. That's a lot of money for a t-shirt, but it also includes all the games (more than $157 worth, according to the Humblers), and it really is a nice shirt. Just take a look at that thing.

You can divide your payment in whatever portions you like between Disney, the Humble Bundle folks, and charity, in this case the US Fund for UNICEF. The Humble Star Wars Bundle 3 will be available until February 21.