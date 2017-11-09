Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot crate prices revealed

Star Wars Battlefront 2 won't be out for another week—November 17—but the Play First trial on Origin Access is available right now. We're about to jump in, but thanks to the good people at Eurogamer, we can now see for certain how the game's loot box system works, and more to the point, what they cost.

Battlefront 2's premium currency is called Crystals, which can be purchased in the following amounts:

500: $5/£4

1000: $10/£8

2100: $20/£16

4400: $40/£32

12,000: $100/£80

Those are the regular prices—they are currently discounted by ten percent, although whether that's a temporary cut for the trial, or permanent for Origin Access subscribers, isn't clear.

There are three types of crates available for purchase, Hero, Starfighter, and Trooper, each more expensive than the last: As detailed by XfactorGaming, the Hero loot crates go for 100 Crystals or 2200 credits (credits are a separate in-game currency earned through gameplay), Starfighter crates are 120 Crystals or 2400 credits, and the Trooper crates are 200 Crystals or 4000 credits.

That's not cheap by any stretch, and while the changes to loot crates and Star Cards that EA announced last week seemed promising, players willing to open their wallets can apparently gain a significant advantage: XfactorGaming blew $90 on the 12,000 Crystals bundle, and ended up with a level 14 interceptor in the Starfighter Assault mode.

"We're absolutely mopping people up," he says in the video. "When you're rolling around with a level 14 interceptor and it takes people 150 percent more time to lock on because you've already got a blue three-point card, that's an absolute game-changer."

We'll be taking a look at the Star Wars Battlefront 2 trial ourselves in short order, and will share a proper analysis with you as soon as we can. At this early stage, however, and "pay-to-win" denials notwithstanding, I think it's a good bet that a lot of players are not going to be happy with this system.