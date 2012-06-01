Star Wars 1313 casts you as a bounty hunter in "dark and mature" new third person shooter

Star Wars 1313 is a new third person action game from Lucasarts set in the bowels of Coruscant. You play a bounty tooled-up bounty hunter who must unravel a conspiracy in the depths of one of the galaxy's busiest metropolis worlds, on the doubly unlucky level 1313. Lucasarts describe it as a "never-before-seen dark and mature world." There will be "exotic weaponry" and "fast paced combat" and "epic set pieces." But will we be able to saddle Hutt and ride him through the corridors blasting evil Ortolans with rockets? WILL WE?

The E3 showing next week will hopefully reveal more. The release platforms haven't been announced yet, but hopefully we'll see it heading our way. 1313 could be a good opportunity to explore a rarely-shown corner of the Star Wars universe. All we have to go on is this piece of concept art from the Star Wars 1313 site , showing a bounty hunter poised on the brink of a yawning chute. Here it is opening up to swallow nearby craft, like a hungry, mechanical Sarlacc.