Splinter Cell: Blacklist trailer promises 100 ways to play, shows off a few of them

This is more like it. So much of Splinter Cell: Blacklist's pre-release promotion has focused on plot, and characters, and lines like "we're going to stop all the attacks ”. Finally, we get a proper look at an aspect of the game worth caring about: the scope and variety with which you can approach each encounter. The "100 Ways to play" trailer might not offer quite that number of unique conflict resolutions, but it's still an encouraging look at what playing the game will involve.

It does seem very similar to Conviction in places, albeit with a few more tricks up those many-gadgeted sleeves. Still, messing with the guards was always the best part of that game, so it's nice to see it remains a focus here.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist is due out August 23rd.