Spider-Man Remastered PC launch times are here

The official line says that Spider-Man Remastered releases on August 12, but depending on where you live, that may not be true. Studio Insomniac Games released global launch times for the PC port earlier today, so that everyone knows exactly when we can start webbing around New York like airborne hoons.

For most players in America and Europe, it'll be August 12. For some living south of the equator, it'll be early in the morning on August 13. Here are the official times:

Los Angeles (PDT): 8am, August 12

New York (EDT): 11am, August 12

London (BST): 4pm, August 12

Berlin (CEST): 5pm, August 12

Dubai (GST): 7pm, August 12

Tokyo (JST): 12am, August 13

Sydney (AEST): 1am, August 13

Auckland (NZST): 3am, August 13

Pre-loading isn't available just yet, but it will be soon, according to Insomniac Games. In the meantime, you can check the Spider-Man Remastered system requirements to see whether you can run it in the first place.

Earlier this week some PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered leaked , confirming that button remapping is in, and that the graphics options are greatly expanded compared to the PS5 version (as they should be). It's probably no surprise: earlier PlayStation PC ports like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War also come with all the features you'd expect in a PC game, even if the former had some performance issues at launch.