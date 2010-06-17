Popular

Spec Ops: The Line trailer released

A trailer's been released for Spec Ops: The Line, and it looks to be the source of all those screenshots they released yesterday.

Disappointingly, there's no footage here of the shifting environments promised by previous trailers or the squad action the developers have mentioned in the past. It's been replaced with hyper-macho violence, like the bit where a chap blindfires a machine gun through a wrecked sportscar in slow motion to the sounds of Alice in Chains. Still, a helicopter gets totalled and a bunch of vaguely threatening men in masks get their comeuppance. We'll know more before its release in 2011.

