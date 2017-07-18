'People were upset but I'm not—I think there will be something coming,' says Terry Crews on Doomfist and Blizzard

In an exclusive interview with PC Gamer, Hollywood actor-turned-PC gaming enthusiast Terry Crews discussed the origins of his hobby, his love for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and where he sees virtual reality in years to come.

Crews' likeness will feature in Microsoft and Sumo Digital's incoming open world action adventure 'em up Crackdown 3, but, despite faux auditions and a sizeable amount of hype, the ex-pro NFL star did not take on the voice of Doomfist in Blizzard's Overwatch.

Fans of both Crews' work and Overwatch itself have expressed their dismay via social media and the game's forums, however Crews himself remains typically upbeat.

"It’s funny because when I went down to Blizzard and we were talking about possibilities I realised that I don’t wanna be the guy that hijacks a game, you know?" explains Crews. "The creators have a vision and I didn’t want to mess that up. I was not interested in trying to hijack the game, I let them know that whatever fitted in their programme I would love to do.

"When I saw that Doomfist was created, that they’d went with another guy, the whole thing, it’s actually quite perfect, it’s absolutely amazing. I can honestly say that they made a move that’s better for the game, which is what they’re about. I know people were upset but I’m not."

Crews continues, suggesting collaborating with Blizzard down the line remains a possibility.

He says: "If I ever do do anything with Blizzard, you watch: it’ll be perfect. With those guys, we’re all friends, we’re all good. I think there will be something coming down the line—but the good thing for me, through all of this, is that I ended up doing Microsoft’s Crackdown which is huge. I’m a playable character in Crackdown 3 which is more than I could ever have dreamed of. I couldn’t have been a playable character in Overwatch, they’d have simply put my voice in, but I went to the studio and I put on the sensors, and I’m in the game.

"Believe me, it tempers any kind of disappointment with Overwatch because I know now Crackdown 3 is my game. We announced it at E3 and I’m actually going back to appear at the panel at Comic Con. It’s a dream come true for me."

Check out our interview with Terry Crews in full over here.