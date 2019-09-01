Spaceship captain porn fantasy Subverse cancels Early Access

Subverse, the game that raised £1,668,626 on Kickstarter for its promise of a kinky combo of Mass Effect, XCOM, and rather a lot of sex scenes, will no longer have an Early Access release.

In the latest Kickstarter update, Studio FOW explain the decision by pointing out narrative games don't often do well in Early Access, they already have 4,500 potential testers for their closed beta (which will be going ahead unchanged), and they don't believe that releasing it unfinished, chapter-by-chapter, would be good for momentum. "We feel it would be a disservice to you guys and the project to release it before the quality you deserve can be achieved throughout the game", as they sum up.

Those who backed at the Big Bang Theorist level will have access to the closed beta from September 28. The update also explains how Subverse's "Pandora Points" system will work: "Every time your waifu levels up, you get one PP."