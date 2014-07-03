Soviet off-road vehicle sim Spintires sells 100,000 copies

Here's a heartwarming tale: as of now, 100,000 people have enjoyed the unique pleasures of driving Soviet trucks through inhospitable terrain. That's because Spintires , the Kickstarter-funded truck driving simulator, has managed to sell an impressive 100,000 copies. Never before has getting bogged in Siberia been more popular, with the Kickstarter-funded title managing to retain a Steam Top 10 position since its release last month.

According to Oovee Games managing director Zane Saxton, the studio will "endeavour to improve the platform with free updates and DLC" in the coming months. The Kickstarter campaign attracted £60,935 worth of funding (£40,000 was the base requirement), and if you're wondering what all the fuss is about there's still a demo you can download free of charge.

Andy Kelly reviewed Spintires . "As endearingly bizarre as I find Spintires, and as much as I admire the technology, I can't say I really ever enjoyed it," he said. Just not that into massive trucks, I suppose.