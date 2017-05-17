South Park: The Fractured But Whole release date revealed in a new trailer

Ubisoft confirmed yesterday that South Park: The Fractured But Whole will (finally) be released sometime during its 2017-18 fiscal year. Today it came across with a proper release date—October 17, 2017—and also a new trailer showcasing the subtle and sophisticated humor of "The Farting Vigilante."

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (heh) sees crime on the rise in the quiet Colorado town of South Park, leading Eric Cartman to form a new team of superheroes, Coon and Friends, led by himself as The Coon—a monumentally racist double entendre of the sort that's provided the foundational bedrock of South Park for years. You, meanwhile, play as the New Kid, using "fart-based powers from numerous hero classes" to create your own unique master of flatulence.

The game will be available in three different editions above and beyond the standard release:

Gold (digital): Includes season pass, in-game costumes, and a "bonus perk to get you started"

Includes season pass, in-game costumes, and a "bonus perk to get you started" Steelbook Gold (US retail only): Same as the digital Gold, plus a Steelbook case and a set of lithograph prints from South Park Studios

Same as the digital Gold, plus a Steelbook case and a set of lithograph prints from South Park Studios Collector's: All of the above, plus a big box and a six-inch statue of The Coon

As a preorder bonus, Ubisoft is offering a free copy of the unexpectedly good 2014 RPG South Park: The Stick of Truth and an "exclusive in-game assistant," Towelie: Your Gaming Bud, who "provides helpful and hilarious advice to players at key locations throughout the game."

It's a bit dated now, but we had a closer look at South Park: The Fractured But Whole last summer, and despite a few shortcomings (and bearing in mind its pre-release state) it came off as quite promising. More information about the game is up at southpark.ubisoft.com.