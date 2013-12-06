Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed is also having a free weekend on Steam

Your choices for free gaming this weekend are numerous, incorporating everything from massive free-to-play timesinks, to cool and compelling browser games . Your choices for free gaming with purchasable games on Steam are slightly narrower. Of them, War of the Vikings is the obvious choice, what with it featuring burly man smacking each other about the head with sharp implements. But also check out Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, because - against all odds - it's pretty flipping good.

In one of the weirder super-jumble multi-franchise crossovers, Sonic, a selection of other excitable animals, that girl from Space Channel 5, Football Manager from Football Manager, the anthropomorphic embodiment of Russian winter and some characters from TF2 race along tracks inspired by games like Panzer Dragoon, After Burner and The House of the Dead. Also your vehicles will frequently transform into other vehicles. Also you can shoot bees.

It's genuinely quite weird, but also a solid and enjoyable karting game. Our review - which was unfortunately never published on the web - gave it an 85%, and having played it a bit over lunch, I can sort of see why.

In addition to the free trial, the game is also 75% off during the course of the weekend, reduced to £3.75 / $5.

At the very least, it's worth a try, if just to see the Heavy firing remote control drones at Alex Kidd.