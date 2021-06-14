Solve a mystery from your window in Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

Once a private investigator, always a private investigator. At least, that's how it is for Conway, a retired PI who finds himself pulled back into a web of conspiracies after a young girl goes missing from the neighbourhood.

Announced during tonight's Future Games Show, Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is a moody thriller from White Paper Games. The resident snoop of Dahlia View, Conway's voyeurism will be pivoting in helping solve the mystery of Charlotte Morgan, seeing every raised fist and suspicious brow from his living room window.

Bit creepy, even if it does give him an advantage in the ol' mystery-solving department.

He's not alone, though. Conway's cop daughter is on the case, and it looks like there'll be more figures from across the road to clue you in on the mystery. But you're not entirely safe in your high-rise apartment, and the trailer shows Conway may face some uninvited guests should things go awry.

White Paper previously developed The Occupation, a politically-charged journalism thriller that we would've quite liked if it weren't so buggy. Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is coming to Steam this August.