Solid Snake is writing an American McGee's Alice TV series

American McGee's Alice series, based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland books, has had something of a bumpy ride over the years: There are two games, Alice (2000) and Alice: Madness Returns (2011), with a third currently in something of a Patreon holding pattern. In an unexpected twist, it was today announced that the series is coming to TV, with David Hayter attached to write and produce (whose impressive list of credits includes X-Men and the sequel, but of course he'll always be Solid Snake's voice actor first).

"American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale," Hayter told The Hollywood Reporter. "It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience."

The series picks up after Alice returns through the looking-glass to find her house burned-down and parents dead. Cheery stuff then, and it only gets better as Alice is locked up in a mental institution before the white rabbit takes her back to Wonderland. Which I'm guessing will not be all that wonderful.

"David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games," said American McGee in a statement, "a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection."

Radar Pictures has acquired the rights from Electronic Arts, and is partnering with Abandon Entertainment for the production. McGee himself is attached to the project in an undefined capacity, and otherwise continues to work on Alice: Asylum and Oz: Adventures (based on the L. Frank Baum childrens' books).