Audio devices that use Google's Fast Pair Bluetooth tech are vulnerable to hacks that could track location or listen to the mic, according to researchers

Google's still working on a complete fix, but a partial solution is available.

All of the things you don't expect hackers to be able break into, it surely has to be a humble set of headphones, earbuds, or wireless speakers. However, if they happen to use a specific Bluetooth pairing technology from Google, then there is a possibility that someone could remotely control the device, tap into the microphone, or even track its location.

The tech in question is Google's Fast Pair system, which allows compatible devices to connect super quickly (i.e. one tap and you're done). As reported by Wired, researchers at KU Leuven University in Belgium analysed a range of different audio devices and discovered that the Bluetooth protocols used were vulnerable to being remotely hacked.

However, it's worth noting that while Google told Wired that it "worked with these researchers to fix these vulnerabilities, and we have not seen evidence of any exploitation outside of this report’s lab setting," any fix requires the end user to update the firmware on their audio devices. Wired also received word from the researchers that they discovered a bypass for the Find Hub fix, and there's still no word on a full solution yet.

