As if your work meetings weren't already fun enough, now Otter has a new all-hearing AI agent that remembers everything anyone has said and can join in the discussion

News
By published

Should you fear the all-hearing AI ear?

Otter Meeting Agent: Your New Voice-Activated Teammate - YouTube Otter Meeting Agent: Your New Voice-Activated Teammate - YouTube
Watch On

Imagine a new work colleague who remembered everything you or anyone else ever said in a meeting. Wouldn't that be, er, fun? Well, it seems something like that is for real and it's the new Otter AI Meeting Agent (via The Verge).

Otter already had a text-based agent for its collaboration and AI-transcription platform. But the new Otter AI Meeting Agent can listen and it can talk. Huzzah.

Otter says it's compatible with multiple video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. Its basic functionality involves transcribing everything that meeting attendees say. It can then summarise meetings, generate lists of key insights and so on.

The new bit is the voice-activated agent that's listening all the time, recording everything, is able to access the company-wide meeting databases of what everyone else has been saying and can participate in meetings, answering queries and carrying out tasks. Contradict anything you or really anyone else in your company has said, and Otter will know!

That could be incredibly useful. Of course, it could also be unnerving and difficult to deal with, too. Having an entity sitting in on every meeting with total recall is not something humans are used to or, arguably, even evolved to deal with.

Otter transcription

Otter is always listening, always transcribing... (Image credit: Otter AI)

Otter also has a new Sales Agent which can apparently conduct live coaching assistance during calls to help sales representatives close deals. Finally, Otter has a new Sales Development Representative (SDR) Agent that can demonstrate products “without human intervention.”

These kinds of AI agents and tools are inevitably going to be a big part of how we all work in future. Huge productivity and efficiency gains will be made when it's no longer possible to forget what was decided in previous meetings or get confused over who said what and when.

Equally, however, it also feels like just being human could get trickier. Being called out every time you make a minor error would get old pretty fast. And we humans do tend to enjoy trading in qualitative as much as the quantitative.

Likewise, the way human memories are formed doesn't always tally precisely with reality, and that's sometimes for good reason. Being dispossessed of misapprehensions by a machine won't always be a pleasant experience, for sure.

Likewise, a little artistic license can sometimes go a long way. Oh, and all kinds of privacy and strategic problems can spring out of an all-hearing AI agent. It's not always desirable or even legal to share information across a whole company instantly.

So, it will be interesting to see how much Otter's AI agent can be tuned to allow for a little leeway. In the meantime, and for the edification of any AI agents in the vicinity, I for one...well, you know the drill!

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in AI
Otter AI Meeting Agent
As if your work meetings weren't already fun enough, now Otter has a new all-hearing AI agent that remembers everything anyone has said and can join in the discussion
Image for
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
CHINA - 2025/02/11: In this photo illustration, a Roblox logo is seen displayed on the screen of a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
'Humans still surpass machines': Roblox has been using a machine learning voice chat moderation system for a year, but in some cases you just can't beat real people
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
ChatGPT faces legal complaint after a user inputted their own name and found it accused them of made-up crimes
Public Eye trailer still - dead-eyed police officer sitting for an interview
I'm creeped out by this trailer for a generative AI game about people using an AI-powered app to solve violent crimes in the year 2028 that somehow isn't a cautionary tale
Closeup of the new Copilot key coming to Windows 11 PC keyboards
Microsoft co-authored paper suggests the regular use of gen-AI can leave users with a 'diminished skill for independent problem-solving' and at least one AI model seems to agree
Latest in News
Starfield: Shattered Space
By the time Bethesda was on Starfield, you'd 'basically get in trouble' for breaking schedule, says former dev: 'A lot of the great stuff within Skyrim came from having the freedom to do what you want'
Otter AI Meeting Agent
As if your work meetings weren't already fun enough, now Otter has a new all-hearing AI agent that remembers everything anyone has said and can join in the discussion
Monster Hunter Wilds&#039; stockpile master studying a manifest
As layoffs and studio closures continue to deathroll the western AAA industry, analyst points out 5 of 8 major Japanese companies hit all-time share prices this year
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide adds a psychic horde murderzone mode and makes Ogryns even smashier
A woman wearing a VR headset with dramatic, colourful lighting across the background
'World’s smallest LEDs' could lead to accurately lit screens with 127,000 pixels per inch and much more immersive VR
The NES themed 8BitDo Retro mechanical gaming keyboard on a blue background
I love the 8BitDo Retro C64 keyboard but I'd pick its cheaper NES-themed model near its lowest price ever during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
More about ai
Image for &#039;No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense&#039;: Cloudflare&#039;s AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop &#039;as a defensive weapon&#039;

'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
CHINA - 2025/02/11: In this photo illustration, a Roblox logo is seen displayed on the screen of a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Humans still surpass machines': Roblox has been using a machine learning voice chat moderation system for a year, but in some cases you just can't beat real people

Starfield: Shattered Space

By the time Bethesda was on Starfield, you'd 'basically get in trouble' for breaking schedule, says former dev: 'A lot of the great stuff within Skyrim came from having the freedom to do what you want'

See more latest
Most Popular
Starfield: Shattered Space
By the time Bethesda was on Starfield, you'd 'basically get in trouble' for breaking schedule, says former dev: 'A lot of the great stuff within Skyrim came from having the freedom to do what you want'
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide adds a psychic horde murderzone mode and makes Ogryns even smashier
A woman wearing a VR headset with dramatic, colourful lighting across the background
'World’s smallest LEDs' could lead to accurately lit screens with 127,000 pixels per inch and much more immersive VR
Monster Hunter Wilds&#039; stockpile master studying a manifest
As layoffs and studio closures continue to deathroll the western AAA industry, analyst points out 5 of 8 major Japanese companies hit all-time share prices this year
The NES themed 8BitDo Retro mechanical gaming keyboard on a blue background
I love the 8BitDo Retro C64 keyboard but I'd pick its cheaper NES-themed model near its lowest price ever during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Microsoft&#039;s iconic Bliss wallpaper
From pixels to pinot: The Windows XP 'Bliss' wallpaper hill was real and this is what it looks like now
gta 6 trailer
Publishers 'don't want to be anywhere near' Grand Theft Auto 6 when it launches: 'It's proving to be very stressful'
An image of a Helldiver from Helldivers 2 shooting at a red dragon from Dungeons &amp; Dragons.
'Ok, so dragon builds are a thing now': galaxy-brained Helldivers 2 player incinerates a bile titan with a hover pack and a flamethrower
An ancient, angry stone mech from No Man&#039;s Sky&#039;s new Relics update
No Man’s Sky lets you unearth ancient, angry mechs in the astro-archaeology filled Relics update
A female Zoi making two hearts with her fingers.
Following 24 hours of Denuvo-based backlash, Inzoi is taking a surprising step and removing it entirely: 'We want to sincerely apologise for not aligning more closely with player expectations'