SnowRunner gets two big Canadian maps and a massive trailer on November 16

The SnowRunner Season Pass keeps on giving with Explore & Expand, out November 16. The second out of four planned phases, or seasons, once again adds quite a lot of content to the game, following the first season's Russian map . Explore & Expand comes with two large new maps, both set in Canada's Yukon region.

Season 2: Explore & Expand releases November 16! Are you ready to brave two huge and dangerous maps in the wild Yukon? pic.twitter.com/0mCLYNHcyTNovember 10, 2020

Those of you who miss mudrunning can breathe a sigh of relief, too, as one of the new maps will feature both snow and mud, truly an embarrassment of riches. Of course the maps will also have plenty of Canada's beautiful mountains, hills and rivers to cross, including frozen lakes that crunch precariously beneath your tires.

Apart from the maps, the update adds several new vehicles to your fleet, such as the Caterpillar TH357, a forklift that can pick other cars up with little effort, the massive Caterpillar 770G fuel carrier and an astoundingly long trailer. To make the most out of your new long boi, Explore & Expand also comes with new cargo, including cabins and cars, which you will need in Season 2's new missions—one of them will see you help out with the construction of a new settlement.

If you want to have a closer look at the new elements, there are plenty of videos by streamers who played on the new maps on SnowRunner's public test servers, which, while subject to changes, will give you a pretty good idea of what you can expect.

As before, players who don't own the season pass can also look forward to some new content, including customisation options, new trials and new Xtreme cargo. If you're still undecided on whether the running lifestyle is for you, check Andy's SnowRunner review or some new images for the upcoming season below.

