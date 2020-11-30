Snag this gorgeous white 4K OLED laptop for $450 off this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is demoralizing to me for a number of reasons. Chief among them, though, is seeing excellent Cyber Monday laptop deals on portable computers far better than my, stubbornly stationary, desktop rig. Here's one: the Razer Blade 15 is $1,849 at Best Buy ($450 off) right now.

While I languish in my home office with a 1080p monitor and a CPU that scampers at the sight of any modern Ubisoft game, this attractive 4K OLED laptop will cope well with the latest games, but you'll have to pay quite a bit for it even after the hefty $450 reduction.

That's partly because it comes packing an RTX 2070, one of the most powerful mobile GPUs available, at least until 30-series mobile GPUs get swallowed up by bots released into the wild in January. With that you'll get good 1440p performance with most modern games, and ray tracing if you're willing to sacrifice other settings. You won't be making use of that 4K, 15-inch display for many new games at max settings, though.

Pretty and powerful Razer Blade 15 Mercury White | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | 4K OLED | $2,299.99 $1,849.99 at Best Buy (save $450)

Sporting the most MacBook aesthetic of any of Razer's Blade portfolio, the Mercury White design looks fantastic, and with a 6-core, 12-thread CPU at its heart, alongside the RTX 2070, 512GB PCIe SSD, and 16GB RAM it performs pretty nicely too. All that is beautifully paired with a gorgeous 4K OLED panel.

Either way, the higher-specced Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2020) sits pretty at the top of our best gaming laptop, so you know this configuration comes from good stock. The range boasts unrivalled build quality, great battery life, and pretty looks. Arguably it looks its best in Mercury White; It could be confused for a MacBook, if you squint.

The other internals in this variant of the Blade complement that respectable GPU nicely. With a 6-core, 12-thread i7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, you've got a strong gaming package here. A free month of Xbox Game Pass is a nice little extra, too.