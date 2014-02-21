Sir, You Are Being Hunted update brings tweaked variables, creepy landowner

A new update has been released for Sir, You Are Being Hunted. For many, that'll be good news, although I suspect the game's own robot hunters wouldn't see it that way. Not because they've been weakened - in fact their ranks have been bolstered by the new Landowner NPC - but because the rest of this update is designed to improve the 'feel' of the game. There's nothing like talk of feelings to alienate AI constructs.

The design of the Landowner bot is particularly strong; both stately and menacing - the latter only increased through the Big Robot team's silence regarding what he does.

Also in the patch, the AI's combat behaviour and pathing has been improved, and support for an Arma-style head swivel has been added. In addition, a selectable UI option can now provide a visual aid showing the alert state of the robots.

On the Sir blog , the team explain that, while Castle biomes are still to be added, most of the assets have now been implemented, meaning the game is only a few updates away from moving to beta.

The update is out now. Find the full patch notes below.

Changes



NEW – Landowner NPC.

NEW – Support for controllers in menus (still not inventories yet, soon!)

NEW – Free-Look key modifier. Holding “Left Alt” (by default) will allow you move your head independently from the body, simulating TrackIR use for those without that hardware. Only works if TrackIR not running or toggled on.

Toy Train now has “Moving” mode as well as “Static” (Right Mouse default).

Improved AI combat behaviour (especially corners and cover management).

Improved balance for AI vision and pursuit.

Several improvements to AI noise investigation States. Should result in more reliable distraction and sound investigation.

Changed the way AI glimpse-state works so bots no longer spot players unfairly due to heightened aggro state from recent inter-bot combat.

Changed destination pathing solution for all AI. Bots will no longer want to visit places they can't path to…

Changed the way bots decide to guard doors. Should result in less over-guarded buildings.

Exposed robot release schedule to xml file. See BR forums for editing advice…

Faster bunnies.

Performance: New audio lodding system should boost FPS.

Increased Wisp numbers slightly. Use them!

Faster dogs.

Sundry loot balance tweaks

Sundry AI variables tweaked.

Fixes