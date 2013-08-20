Popular

Sir, You Are Being Hunted lets players sneak into the alpha through Steam Early Access

I'll have to be quick. I took a wrong turn on the way to the office and now I'm lost in the woodlands, being tracked by posh, yet murderous robots. Coincidentally, it's a situation reminiscent of Sir, You Are Being Hunted: the open world stealth-'em-up from Big Robot, which is now available to buy in alpha form. Here, let me hastily embed a trailer, before metallic dogs track my scent, or, even worse, this flask of tea goes cold.

Right, I've hidden in a thicket, hopefully buying enough time to tell you about the game's pre-1.0 plans. You can buy into the Sir alpha through the developers' Humble widget , or via Steam Early Access . You'll get instant access to the latest build, and secure all future versions. Planned updates include a new industrial biome, more enemies and a free multiplayer expansion. Here's a second video, from Big Robot's Jim Rossignol, laying out the upcoming development roadmap:

As part of that roadmap, the developers are taking feedback through their forum . And I'm taking feedback on how to escape a heavily armed robo-death squad, while up a tree and posting PC game news through a tiny sliver of wi-fi.

Sir, You Are Being Hunted is currently available for $20 .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
