Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion is free in the Humble Store Fall Sale

Do you want to lead your people to a better future among the stars? Do you want to grind your enemies to dust beneath your power-armored bootheel? Do you want to sit at the head of a galaxy-spanning empire that claims a thousand, thousand stars within its indisputable domain? Do you want a free game? I can help you with one of those things, thanks to the folks at the Humble Bundle, who for the next three days are giving away copies of the interstellar strategy game Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion.

To get the freebie, you'll need to sign up for the Humble Bundle newsletter, if you haven't already. Once that's done, click the "get it now" button, and, yeah, that's pretty much it. A Steam key will be added to your account, which you will redeem in the usual way (click the "redeem" button on the Humble page), and blammo, free game for you!

There are a couple of catches: The offer is only available until 10 am PT on November 18, "while supplies last," which is a concept I've never really understood when it comes to digital keys. It's not like they're sitting in a box in the back room somewhere, right? This guy figured out how to crank out as many of them as he wants, and he doesn't even make games.

Anyway, more importantly, the giveaway keys will expire a 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 22, so be sure to activate yours once you've got it or you could end up with nothing but a jumble of letters and numbers, and bitter thoughts of what might have been.

All of this, by the way, is to signal the start of the Humble Store's Fall Sale, which as always offers some pretty hefty discounts on major publishers and indies alike. The sale is live now and runs until November 27.