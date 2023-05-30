Silent Hill Ascension's first trailer promises your choice of redemption, suffering, or damnation

By Andy Chalk
Make your choices in the upcoming "massively interactive live event" coming later this year.

Silent Hill Ascension was announced in 2022 as a "massively interactive live event," featuring art and sound design from JJ Abram's Bad Robot Games studio. We didn't have a whole lot to go on at the time except that it looked to be a sort of "Twitch Plays" take on Silent Hill: The announcement said Ascension will "immerse participants around the globe in the psychological horror at the heart of Silent Hill in an unparalleled way—by putting an all-new Silent Hill story and characters into the hands of the audience as the narrative unfolds, live on multiple platforms."

Today we have a slightly clearer idea of what's in store courtesy of developer Genvid Entertainment, which described the series as following multiple people from around the world as they're "tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters." The hook, of course, is the interactive element: Genvid's "real-time interactive system" will enable viewers "to help characters survive and change those characters' fates."

"We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe," Konami producer Motoi Okamoto said. "It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe."

There's no insight into how any of this will work, but I would expect it to be something similar to Genvid's previous live event, The Walking Dead: Last Mile, which appeared exclusively on Facebook in 2022. In that, viewers played mini-games to earn "Influence Points," which they could then bid on various in-game decisions. A full recap of that game, including a rundown of everyone who died because of everyone's crappy decisions, was posted in November.

The new Silent Hill Ascension trailer has the look of a Silent Hill game, but I'm not sure how the actual experience will hold up in a shared environment. Fear emerges from isolation, not betting on whether some sad dad should be sliced up by a Dollar Store Freddie Krueger. Which isn't to say that wouldn't be fun, and as someone who enthusiastically cheers for pro wrestling heels I think I could have a very good time making life as miserable as possible for as many as possible—in the game, of course. But does that make for a "real" Silent Hill experience? I suspect not.

Platforms and a release date for Silent Hill Ascension have not yet been announced, but it's expected to go live later this year.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

