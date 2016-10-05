Sidescrolling Doomlike Butcher out today

Transhuman Design's Butcher is an ultraviolent shooter that draws on Doom and Quake, swapping their first-person gibbing for side-on carnage in an industrial 2D world. I mentioned it back in August, and it's out today, on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.

If you're familiar with id Software's oeuvre, you probably have a fair idea of the amount of blood involved, and you're absolutely wrong: triple, no, quadruple for the blood-soaked Butcher. Plasma aside, there are plenty of wonderful little animations on display in this new trailer, though that should be no surprise if you've played Transhuman's other games, including King Arthur's Gold.