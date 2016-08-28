Gory platformer Butcher channels Doom and Quake

Doom was never a fully 3D game of course, using various tricks to convince you that you weren't shotgunning foul hell demons on a flat plane. But that shaky third dimension has been entirely done away with for Transhuman Design's Butcher, a gory platforming shooter channeling Doom and Quake. Before we go any further, here's a new trailer:
If Butcher rings a bell, that's probably because of the free prototype that King Arthur's Gold/Soldat developer Transhuman Design released some time ago. The game appears to have come on a long way since then, with flashier pixel art and visual effects, and extra features not present in the prototype. Here's a quick rundown, from the newly minted Steam page:
- Ultra-violent uncompromising carnage in the spirit of Doom and Quake (chainsaw included)
- Skill-based gameplay mechanics
- Release your inner artist, paint the walls with (permanent) blood (up to 4 million pixels available to be painted per level)
- Use the environment (saws, hooks, lava pits, animals and other) to brutally dispose of your enemies
- Choose from an array of weapons (featuring classics like chainsaw, railgun and the deadly grenade launcher)
- Adorn more than 20 levels with the insides of your enemies
- Soak in the dark atmosphere reinforced by a wicked, heavy soundtrack (while you kick corpses around)
- Die painfully: melt in lava, become piranha food, get crushed by heavy doors... and more!
It's pretty violent, in other words. Butcher is due out "Fall 2016", so quite soon.