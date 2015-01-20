Show Us Your Rig: Cities: Skylines' Antti Isosomppi

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Antti Isosomppi is the Art Director and Co-founder of Colossal Order, the studio currently working on Cities: Skylines, and has a setup similar to other artists we've seen on Show Us Your Rig. With models, figurines, and a big wacom tablet dressing his desk, Antti has still found room for a HOTAS to give Elite: Dangerous that extra level of immersion. Antti was kind enough to take a moment and tell us about his rig, art books, and the numerous games he is playing.

What's in your PC?

Motherboard - Asus P8P67

CPU - Intel Core i5 2500K @ 3.3 GHz

Video - GeForce GTX 570

RAM - Kingston HyperX 16GB DDR3

Case - Fractal Design Define R3 Black Pearl

Power supply - XFX 650W Core Edition

Display - HP ZR2440w and Eizo FlexScan S2202W

Speakers - Behringer Truth B2030A

Camera - Logitech C920

Mouse - Blackstorm M09

Headset - Razer Kraken 7.1

Keyboard - Microsoft Sidewinder X4 + Razer Nostromo

HOTAS - Saitek X52 Pro

Wacom Intuos 5

Hi, I'm Antti Isosomppi, Art Director and co-founder of Colossal Order. My home studio is located in the peaceful backwoods of Nokia, Finland.

My home PC is a pre-built gaming PC I bought a couple of years ago. I will probably upgrade it pretty soon and get a new display setup as well. I use a Wacom Cintiq at work, but at home I have settled with Nostromo-Intuos combo and two displays.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

At home and at work, there's always a sketchbook at an arm's reach. I have 3DTotal's anatomy statues on my desk if I'm working on character concepts or sculpting. I’m in the habit of getting the art books of all of my favorite games and they are all arranged on the bookshelf next to my desk so I can easily grab something for inspiration.

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Nothing too peculiar here. Probably the fact that I use the Razer Nostromo to help with my work. I have mapped shortcuts for 3DS Max and Photoshop and use my Wacom tablet at the same time. I also have a video projector mounted on the wall which I'm using for gaming, Netflix, or for laying out reference material while I'm drawing comfortably in my armchair.

What are you playing right now?

Bookshelf close-up

Lately I haven't had time to play as much as I usually do, but when I have the chance I play a lot of games on multiple systems. Not a month goes by without playing at least a couple of matches of Battlefield 4 with a workmate. A while back I got a HOTAS just to play Elite: Dangerous properly. I really like it even though I'm not that great with the combat yet, flying in space and doing delivery missions is satisfying on its own. I'm a little way into Warlords of Draenor. There's so much to do and explore, so it's a bit too time consuming to really get into at the moment. I also got addicted to World of Tanks Blitz on iPad. World of Tanks is great when you might have something else coming up that would require your attention.

What's your favorite game and why?

I really love Dead Space and I'm still returning to it every now and then. The game's atmosphere is very captivating to me. The first one was the best of the three, but I enjoyed all of them. I also have Alien: Isolation still untouched on my shelf and I'm looking forward to playing it at some point. There can never be too many great horror sci-fi games out there.