Shenmue 3's launch trailer is equal parts wistful and grandiose

After years of breathless anticipation, Shenmue 3 finally launches on November 19. Above is the launch trailer, and it seems pretty on-brand: there's thoughtful black and white passages, some very urgent dialogue, a few instances of fisticuffs and a red clad woman with a very menacing laugh.

"Journey deep into rural China as you take on the role of Ryo Hazuki, a Japanese teenager hellbent on finding his father’s killer—a story of adventure, mystery, friendship, martial arts, and ultimately, revenge," reads the YouTube description. I haven't played a Shenmue game, but I'm definitely keen to see what the fuss is about.

Of course, Shenmue 3 is now a timed Epic Games Store exclusive, which rustled feathers to the extent that refunds were offered to Kickstarter backers. If that controversy is no concern to you the outlet is positive: Samuel Roberts wrote back in July that it feels like a game from 20 years ago, and he means that in a good way.