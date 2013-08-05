Shadowrun Returns to get Linux port, Berlin campaign, and various fixes

Upgrading things is a big part of cyberpunk fiction. Arms receive hidden blades, faces become nightmarish Google Glass perversions, and children become Akira-like cyberflesh monsters. It's pretty weird. But Shadowrun Returns developer Harebrained Schemes are embracing the concept, and have posted a round-up of the future upgrades planned for their tactical RPG.

"We have started working on the Linux version of Shadowrun Returns this week," the team announce . While test-builds are now being made, Harebrained admit that they're still pretty buggy. "For example, we can create characters, but there are errors when loading into the first apartment scene. The editor is now compiling in Linux, but unfortunately crashes when trying to load scenes." They admit it will take "some time" before they're ready to release the port.

Work has also begun on the Berlin DLC pack, with the team now producing art (see above image) and mission prototypes. Harebrained are planning to release the campaign in late October.

As for bugfixes, the team say, "we're watching the forums and reviewing bug reports for important issues to fix. When we have a critical mass of fixes ready to go or we find something important that needs to be addressed ASAP, we'll do an update and provide documentation." Multiple fixes have already been released, and you can see their changelists here .

For more on the future of Shadowrun Returns, you can find the full blog post here . Alternatively, check out T.J.'s review .