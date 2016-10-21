Shadow Warrior 2 getting free updates that add new missions, modes, and weapons

Shadow Warrior 2 is, by almost all reports, a better game than its predecessor, which is quite an accomplishment because the 2013 Shadow Warrior reboot was really good in its own right. And more is on the way: Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog said today that the studio is now working on the first injection of free content for the game.

The free update will bring the Nobitsura Kage, the famed katana that caused so much trouble in the original game, into the sequel. Future updates "will include new missions and an ultra-hard challenge mode alongside new weapons, items, and co-op ninja characters," the studio said.

A new patch is also in the works and expected out today, although that clock is ticking down in a hurry. "We're adding some new features like insane difficulty tiers, rebalance of some skills and drop system, better crafting and a lot of bug fixes, so it needs to be tested properly," the studio said on Steam. "Hope you understand!"

And finally, we've got a "Behind the Schemes" documentary about the making of the game, embedded below for your viewing pleasure, which includes a look at life in Poland and the tricky process of mo-capping flocking rabbits. That's right, he said flocking.